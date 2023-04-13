Create New Account
Pre-Nicene Christian History Erased By The Damnatio Memoriae
They say the victors write the history books and that becomes painfully clear as we look back on the era of Pre-Nicene Christianity. In today's episode of Pre-Nicene Perspective we show you the history and timeline that Judeo-Christians fought so hard to erase - and how the Council of Nicaea turned Christianity upside down. “Who controls the past controls the future: who controls the present controls the past”. - 1984

Ex-communication of Eusebius:

https://sharperiron.org/article/theology-thursday-council-at-antioch-weighs-325-ad#_ftn1


Chi-Rho Christogram:

https://tv.gab.com/watch?v=61f38a8ef2808dac2638a7d2


Oldest Inscription of Jesus' Name:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y8dFJ_1UbOY


The Pre-Nicene Bible of 144 A.D.

https://www.theveryfirstbible.org


Jesus Descends From Heaven in 29 A.D.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C22owF5aoJ8


Marcionite Christian Church

https://www.marcionitechurch.org


Pre-Nicene Christian Ecclesia

https://pre-nicene.org


Canonization:

https://www.bibleatchurch.com/biblehistory/literary-history-of-the-bible/canonization/


Constantine Executes Son and Wife:

https://gloriaromanorum.blogspot.com/2018/05/the-execution-of-crispus-and-fausta.html


Eusebius Background:

https://www.laphamsquarterly.org/contributors/eusebius

https://tertullian.org/rpearse/eusebius/eusebius_the_liar.htm


All Pre-Nicene Perspective episodes are archived at First Bible network:

https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com

