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Total Clown World: Beto Retweets Death Threat He Had Removed From Twitter
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25 views • September 14, 2019
Beto O'Rourke represents the absolute clown world state of the Democrat party. Frank Cavanagh joins Owen to discuss Beto and the other candidates running for president in 2020.
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