RFK Jr. Challenges Biden to Demonstrate That He's Leading the Country and Not Somebody Else

RFK Jr. Addresses President Biden's Dangerous Cognitive Decline. Tucker Carlson said earlier today that that Joe Biden is “senile” and “everyone knows it.”
Kennedy addressed Biden's cognitive function by saying, “I don’t think it’s character assassination to challenge the President ... that he has the cognitive capacity to do this very, very difficult job”
“We have a right as the American people, I think, to know that our president is actually leading the country and somebody else is not.”
