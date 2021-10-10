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DRAWING THE LINE ON EXPLOITATION: HUMAN SICKNESS FOR BIG PHARMA'S AND GLOBALIST'S AGENDA
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161 views • October 10, 2021
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio



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Organic farmer and agricultural expert, Raven Liddle, joins the program to discuss the collapse of our food system. How the food supply is causing a real pandemic of disease and obesity that is slowly killing humanity while enriching big pharma and serving the interests of globalists. We discuss how you can combat this agenda and take back control of your own food supply and regain high nutrition and health. It's time to draw the line! Get over $100 off on a month's supply of nutritious food and learn more at https://godsharvest.co/

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Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe

MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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healthglyphosatenutritionfooddyingmicrobiomesoilsarah westallexploitationpoisonedobesebusiness game changers radio
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