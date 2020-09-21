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Virologist Judy Mikovits PhD - The Dr. Peter Breggin Hour - June 17, 2020
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4242 views • September 21, 2020
This video was banned on YouTube. Virologist Judy Mikovits PhD is the author of Plague of Corruption about the industrial misuse and abuse of science. On the Dr. Peter Breggin Hour, we go at intimidating questions others avoid. Is Covid-19 the product of Anthony Fauci’s policy decision to collaborate with China to make virulent epidemic viruses? Was Fauci’s decision to push remdesivir wildly misguided? Should you take hydroxychloroquine for Covid-19? Did the shutdown work? Is there hope for a vaccine for Covid-19? Can vaccines cause autism? Is it safer and healthier to catch the flu than to get the flu vaccine? Issues like this are also discussed and documented on Dr. Breggin’s free Coronavirus Resource Center @ https://breggin.com/coronavirus-resource-center/
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