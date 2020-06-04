Dr. Stefan Lanka - Why HIV has never been isolated

Just as with Kerry Mullis (the inventor of the PCR test - which has been credited with "detecting viruses", and which was not designed to detect viruses, as it merely detects the shed damaged fragments of poisoned DNA) Dr. Lanka has been ridiculed for questioning the swiss-cheese narrative "provided" by our "benevolent masters". Contemporary investigative science still uses the archaic and immediately recognizably flawed methodology outlined in this video by Dr. Lanka. There aren't any viruses, folks. Sorry to burst your bubbles, but when a body such as the human body, which is composed of 75% fluids...fluids which store dissipating/discharging electrical energy...is viewed from a snapshot "image", the ongoing electron events [WHICH ARE NOT PARTICLES BUT TUBES OF DISSIPATING ENERGY] appear to be particulate objects within said fluid...however they are merely pockets of displaced fluid. Energy spreads via entrainment. Humans with compromised immune systems have weak nervous systems, which are the "electrical grid" of the human body. Weak nervous systems produce weak electrical signals, which are susceptible to entrainment by stronger more prominent frequencies of energy (observe the "herd mentality" with larges groups of frightened people...Or the active denial weapons used by the Military to direct frequencies at crowds for the purposes of dispersal and control.). Free your mind from the tyranny of ignorance and fear. Eschew the illusions of the establishment, and bask in the true freedom of knowledge. Remove the collars of your domesticity, and become human beings once again.