Dr. Damian Wojcik, Whangarei GP- Very concerned about Experimental Gene Thearapy Injections

Dr Wojcik is a New Zealander with 27 years experience as a general Practitioner, Police Doctor, and Forensic Physician with a Masters Degree in Forensic Medicine. His practice based in Whangarei also specialises in nutrition and environmental medicine. He and a group of colleagues have decided to defy their own professional organisations decrees and speak up about their serious concerns about the roll out of the new experimental gene therapy in New Zealand. These injections of medical technology contain, amongst other things, packets of synthetic mRNA code wrapped in a PEG coating designed to shield the synthetic code within from our bodies own immune system. Without the coating to hide it our bodies natural defences would destroy the information packet. We are told this mRNA code will instruct our bodies to make antibodies to counteract the Wuhan Corona Virus and spike protein which the SARS- Cov- 2 virus creates when it infects the human host. This man made medical device is termed a vaccine by those manufacturing, distributing, promoting and administering it. On the contrary it meets none of the medical or legal definitions of a vaccine!