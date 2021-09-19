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Newsome Vote Tally Switch on CNN.
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126 views • September 19, 2021
Someone explain to me why the Gavin Newsom recall effort had 351K votes DELETED from the YES total LIVE on CNN.
What explanation is there for this?
We need to know. Hundreds of thousands of votes subtracted.
It’s not unbelievable if you watch it happen with your own eyes: WATCH
https://t.me/drawandstrikechannel/13577
What explanation is there for this?
We need to know. Hundreds of thousands of votes subtracted.
It’s not unbelievable if you watch it happen with your own eyes: WATCH
https://t.me/drawandstrikechannel/13577
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