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5-05-2022 Focus on their reactions more than the issue itself
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20 views • May 05, 2022
Episode 53
The deep state is going all in. There is so much being thrown at them they can't help but contradict themselves time and time again. This Roe vs. Wade leak has just escalated this game to a whole new level. We need to band together, their agenda has never been clearer.
The deep state is going all in. There is so much being thrown at them they can't help but contradict themselves time and time again. This Roe vs. Wade leak has just escalated this game to a whole new level. We need to band together, their agenda has never been clearer.
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