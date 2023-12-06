Conspiracy Theory (1997) - Film, Literature and the New World Order

12/5/2023
The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/flnwo43/
In this special surprise edition of Film, Literature and the New World Order, James joins the Big Puff Podcast to discuss Conspiracy Theory, the 1997 action drama starring Mel Gibson, Julia Roberts and Patrick Stewart. As silly as the movie may be, it actually makes for a very interesting discussion. Enjoy!
