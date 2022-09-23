Create New Account
EPISODE 286: SEPTIC SCIENCE
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Published 2 months ago

The Remdesivir Lawsuits; Big Tech Censorship Lawsuit Heats Up; ICAN FOIA: CDC Celebrated Censorship of Del Bigtree; Septic Science; #TrudeauMustGo


GUESTS: Daniel Watkins, Michael Hamilton, Paul Marik, M.D., Pierre Kory, M.D.


AIRDATE: September 22, 2022

realnewsdelbigtreethehighwire

