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Blow Darts & Brain Farts with William Hall | Free Thinkers Podcast | Ep 21
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10 views • September 24, 2021
On this episode of the Free Thinkers Podcast, we’re excited to welcome William Hall, host of the popular William Hall Show, as our guest. William and Rusty cover the freshly leaked blow dart FDA whistleblower story, talk about the January 6th protests, breathe a sigh of relief that racist horses won’t be used by the border patrol, discuss how free speech platforms like Gab helped both our podcasts find a home and much more. You won’t want to miss this show.
Free Thinkers Podcast is a show that believes in free speech, original thought and a desire for truth.
Follow us on Gab:
https://gab.com/puttfark
https://gab.com/william5849
Free Thinkers Podcast is a show that believes in free speech, original thought and a desire for truth.
Follow us on Gab:
https://gab.com/puttfark
https://gab.com/william5849
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