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human activities, could never account for any such phenomenon as "Global Warming" or "Climate Change".
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18 views • January 23, 2020
PDF for the Book is here http://theplanetruth.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/anameraffidavitworking-latest.pdf

Help support the work of Anna and the Living Law Firm here https://paypal.me/annavonreitz/10 or look for the PayPal button on http://www.annavonreitz.com

Any Fool.... January 19, 2020 By Anna Von Reitz

Any Fool should know that a gas accounting for 1/300th of one percent of the atmosphere (carbon dioxide) and alterations in the minute amount of this gas caused by human activities, could never account for any such phenomenon as "Global Warming" or "Climate Change".

Whatever else we know, we know that much right off the cuff, without years of public debate, without spending billions of dollars on "climate research".

Barring the existence of some unknown, unobserved, mysterious catalytic effect, there is simply no way that variations in the amount of carbon dioxide could change anything. The total amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is far too small have any general impact at all.

Honestly, it seems to be a contest to find out how gullible we are, and what line of horse hooey they can get away with as an excuse for their power-grabbing and taxation and depopulation schemes.

Here (see link) you have competent science giving you a reasonable and documented explanation of climate change. The warming is caused by reduced cloud cover.

https://governmentslaves.news/2020/01/18/climate-change-hoax-collapses-as-new-science-finds-human-activity-has-virtually-zero-impact-on-global-temperatures/

https://arxiv.org/pdf/1907.00165.pdf


And guess what? The reduced cloud cover is being exacerbated, if not caused by the Chemtrail spraying, which kills forests and acts as a drying agent as well as an environmental inflammatory agent. And this is being brought to us by who?

The same madmen who just published this craziness --- Vatican official promoting New World Order and the "Removal" of 6 Billion People:

Continue reading http://www.paulstramer.net/2020/01/any-fool.html
Download and print

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Read the latest from Twenty One Alternative News Sites on https://eddiesbloglist.rocks/

Elevate your frequency with Orgone Energy https://www.sacredintuitiveelements.com/

NOTE from Ed:
Trust only the information and
processes found on these websites:
Download and print https://annavonreitz.com
Discussion http://paulstramer.net
Correct Your Status https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
National Debt Relief https://signinamerica.com/
Thank you. ~ Ed

Constitutional Conventions Why is it So Important with Dallas Hills
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=425&v=zhNSXdge-R4

https://www.facebook.com/groups/373652496802161/
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