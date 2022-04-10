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EP 158: WrestleMania 38 Review
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3 views • April 10, 2022
This week, we review WrestleMania 38! We talk about all of the matches over both nights, including the final match of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin against Kevin Owens, Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch, and Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar. We talk about the injuries some of the performers sustained, some of the memorable entrances, all the darn commercials, and more! We also give our thoughts on the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony featuring the Steiner Brothers, Vader, Queen Sharmell, and the Undertaker!
Episode Links:
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin Stuns Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 38: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeFjVqmwytc
Monique's Inner Child Group Hypnotherapy Session: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/group-inner-child-connect-play-hypnotherapy-session-tickets-315697067427
Please check out:
https://homewreckerpodcast.supercast.com/
https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@MoniquePCHt
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin Stuns Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 38: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeFjVqmwytc
Monique's Inner Child Group Hypnotherapy Session: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/group-inner-child-connect-play-hypnotherapy-session-tickets-315697067427
Please check out:
https://homewreckerpodcast.supercast.com/
https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@MoniquePCHt
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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