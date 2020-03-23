Back to the Original Plan

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45 views • March 23, 2020
Nine's Word for March 23
"Face the original promise of your life now, as the machinery of human commerce comes to a halt. There's no time like the present. A new direction opens. "
Thursdays and Mondays, the Pleiadians share a message of insight, with a rich weekly contemplation from the pages of the book "Opalescence".
Visit Nine's Path for much, much more from the Pleiadians of the League of Light. There's always something new to explore, new experiences to give yourself on Nine's Path
https://ninespath.com
https://pleiadiantarot.com
https://maryannrada.com
Expand into the full force of Pleiadian philosophy, spiritual insight, wisdom and wit. It's an experience that can change your life by changing how you see reality.
https://ninespath.com/books
Become a patron! Subscribe or just send a token of appreciation. Support the work on ko-fi.com 💖
https://ko-fi.com/divine9
"Face the original promise of your life now, as the machinery of human commerce comes to a halt. There's no time like the present. A new direction opens. "
Thursdays and Mondays, the Pleiadians share a message of insight, with a rich weekly contemplation from the pages of the book "Opalescence".
Visit Nine's Path for much, much more from the Pleiadians of the League of Light. There's always something new to explore, new experiences to give yourself on Nine's Path
https://ninespath.com
https://pleiadiantarot.com
https://maryannrada.com
Expand into the full force of Pleiadian philosophy, spiritual insight, wisdom and wit. It's an experience that can change your life by changing how you see reality.
https://ninespath.com/books
Become a patron! Subscribe or just send a token of appreciation. Support the work on ko-fi.com 💖
https://ko-fi.com/divine9
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