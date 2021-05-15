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ΑΥΤΑ ΠΟΥ ΜΑΣ ΚΡΥΒΟΥΝ... 💥 ΤΙ ΠΡΑΓΜΑΤΙΚΆ ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΣΕ ΑΙΓΑΙΟ ΚΑΙ ΑΝΑΤΟΛΙΚΗ ΜΕΣΟΓΕΙΟ....
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300 views • May 15, 2021
Το βίντεο που αποκαλύπτει την συμπαιγνία Μπάιντεν – Ερντογάν σε βάρος της Ελλάδας.... Παρουσιάζεται με απίστευτους χάρτες και ντοκουμέντα, όλο το παιχνίδι που παίζεται στην Ανατολική Μεσόγειο και στο Αιγαίο. Εμφανίζονται οι πρωταγωνιστές, εμφανείς και αφανείς, οι στόχοι και η στάση της ελληνικής κυβέρνησης.
Βλέποντας αυτό το βίντεο, όλοι πλέον θα ξέρουν τα πάντα. Τι ακριβώς συμβαίνει και που οδηγούνται τα πράγματα εναντίον μας, χωρίς εμάς...
Βλέποντας αυτό το βίντεο, όλοι πλέον θα ξέρουν τα πάντα. Τι ακριβώς συμβαίνει και που οδηγούνται τα πράγματα εναντίον μας, χωρίς εμάς...
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