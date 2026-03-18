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Qatar’s Interior Ministry has confirmed fires at the Ras Laffan gas facilities after alleged Iranian missiles struck the place.
@FotrosResistancee
Energy giant "Qatar Energy" in an official statement: Extensive damage was caused to the Ras Laffan industrial complex, no casualties. @Intel Slava
Adding: On Today's SHOW @DD Geopolitics!
Political Turmoil at Home as Israel & the US Raise the Stakes in Escalation
The Chief of Counterterrorism Resigns Over the War on Iran, Internal MAGA Tensions Erupt, and Intelligence Leadership Faces Tough Questions as Escalation Intensifies.
➡️9PM CET - 11PM MSK - 4PM EST - 1PM PST
➡️Watch on: YouTube (https://youtube.com/live/Ow7tG6uTVdQ) - X (https://x.com/DD_Geopolitics) - Rumble (https://rumble.com/v77aorc-political-turmoil-at-home-as-israel-and-the-us-raise-the-stakes-in-escalati.html) - Twitch (https://www.twitch.tv/ddgeopolitics) - Kick (https://kick.com/ddgeopolitics)
@DD Geopolitics