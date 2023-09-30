Create New Account
Mr T pushing VAXX poison injections & comfy shoes
Published 17 hours ago

I can't believe he's pushing the poison shots. They're definitely paying him nicely to push this, three years running. I was a huge fan when I was a kid. Now, I'm a bigger fan of SKECHERS than I am of T. I have a pair and they're the most comfortable shoes I've ever worn. All of my bunions are comfortably padded in the SKECHERS slip ons I have. Highly recommended.
###
Mr. T
@MrT
"Thank GOD, thank GOD! I just got my Flu shot and COVID-19 Booster Vaccine! I feel great, thanks again to all the Doctors and Nurses on the front line! #stayinghealthy #IPityTheFool"
https://twitterDOTcom/MrT/status/1707487247119835456

Mirrored - bootcamp

