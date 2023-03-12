Thunderbolts of the gods

Revelation vividly describes heaven opening four times and powerful lightning strikes occurring along with earthquakes and other plagues. Plasma Physics Scientists are discovering that the earth has experienced this phenomena every 6,000 and 12,000 years. We seem to entering a 6,000 and 12,000 year phase where our heavens may melt away, earthquakes will increase and we may experience thunderbolts, which are huge compressed bolts of lightning plus other plagues that will rock our world! It's all biblical.

Solar Storm Superbolt | The Most Devastating Strike | Ben Davidson https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=btY2Ap0CbZY



