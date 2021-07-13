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He's Right: #4 "COVID CLEANERS" Busted in Photoshoot. FEAR MONGERING
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270 views • July 13, 2021
He's Right: #4 "COVID CLEANERS" Busted in Photoshoot. FEAR MONGERING
Some "COVID" Cleaners caught on film posing for shots in Northern England. You can hear him say "We work for the government".
Look at him pause his hand for the photos!! What a fcking crock of Sht. Busted!
Share everywhere!! This is important stuff folks. Share it! Please! reupload/mirror/whatever...
CREDITS ,, https://odysee.com/@Plazma:9
Some "COVID" Cleaners caught on film posing for shots in Northern England. You can hear him say "We work for the government".
Look at him pause his hand for the photos!! What a fcking crock of Sht. Busted!
Share everywhere!! This is important stuff folks. Share it! Please! reupload/mirror/whatever...
CREDITS ,, https://odysee.com/@Plazma:9
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