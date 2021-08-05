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Using Our Authority Against the Global Elite l Taking Ground Podcast 9
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48 views • August 05, 2021
LINKS TO PODCAST 9
1.) Dutch Sheets sermon on our authority - July 17, 2021:
2.) Cindy Jacobs - word of encouragement: https://www.generals.org/blog/godsgotthis-j36y3-e5n2a-3x7tw-w3p2z-gs93k-pslx7
3. And We Know - news source - August 3, 2021- encouraging video: https://rumble.com/vkogv8-8.3.21-today-we-learn-the-importance-of-timing-and-optics-codemonkeyz.-pray.html
4. Amanda Grace - July 7, 2021 - prophetic word:
https://amandagrace4him.blogspot.com/2021/07/word-from-lord-july-7th-2021.html
1.) Dutch Sheets sermon on our authority - July 17, 2021:
2.) Cindy Jacobs - word of encouragement: https://www.generals.org/blog/godsgotthis-j36y3-e5n2a-3x7tw-w3p2z-gs93k-pslx7
3. And We Know - news source - August 3, 2021- encouraging video: https://rumble.com/vkogv8-8.3.21-today-we-learn-the-importance-of-timing-and-optics-codemonkeyz.-pray.html
4. Amanda Grace - July 7, 2021 - prophetic word:
https://amandagrace4him.blogspot.com/2021/07/word-from-lord-july-7th-2021.html
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