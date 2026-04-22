Cynthia... these 2 LEGO videos were found together with the following description:

No exit: New LEGO cartoons show Iran rejecting Trump’s narcissistic face-saving off-ramp

Trump has urgently proposed extending the ceasefire by three to five days, Axios reports—but Iran does not trust a single word the US president says.

👉 Meanwhile, newly released Lego animations are "exposing" the Americans for blatantly violating agreements, portraying the initiative in the Gulf conflict as firmly under Iran's control.



