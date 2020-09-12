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O'Reilly: I warned Trump about Bob Woodward
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30 views • September 12, 2020
Longtime cable news host Bill O'Reilly tells the story of his chat with President Donald Trump about reporter Bob Woodward, and his warnings about political motives, partisan gossip, and more. - with Newsmax TV's Greg Kelly
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