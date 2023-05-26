The Great Pushback – Countering the Great Reset!

Pastor Shahram Hadian is the founder of the Truth in Love Ministry, and is a sought-after speaker who travels around North America addressing critical issues facing us as believers and as Americans.Show more





A Christian pastor and former Muslim, Shahram was born in Iran, came to America to escape an oppressive Islamic regime and had a powerful conversion to Christianity in 1999. Shahram's unique background includes experience as a pastor, police officer, teacher, coach, and servant leader in his community. He was a candidate for the governor of WA State in 2012.





In the past several years, he has spoken to hundreds of groups around North America, including legislators, law enforcement, civic groups, churches, and concerned citizens. He frequently advises legislators and law enforcement around the country on matters of national security and defending the Constitution and rule of law.





***************





Links for this episode:





Truth In Love Ministry

www.tilministry.com





Twitter: @shahramhadian

Rumble: rumble.com/user/shahramhadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shahramhadian





The Great Pushback https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/huzbedy243skoczemep0i/2-Great-Pushback-Modified.pptx?dl=0&rlkey=0wmergxyn67lhoo0xk3ea9amk





Rockefeller funding of Christian Seminaries: https://digitalexhibits.auctr.edu/exhibits/show/itc_history/key/rockefeller





FEMA training pastors: https://johnmacarthur.forumchitchat.com/post/fema-recruiting-pastors-to-prepare-for-martial-law-11112909





COVID relief: https://ministrywatch.com/churches-and-religious-non-profits-received-6-10-billion-in-covid-relief-funds/





Do You Act Before Knowing The Truth? 4 Minute Movie Took 30 Minutes To Make & Won An Oscar https://rumble.com/v2bgwx0-do-you-act-before-knowing-the-truth-4-minute-movie-took-30-minutes-to-make-.html





******************





To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

https://www.graceschara.com/





To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe





Show less

CSID: 9d0381e4ae3b9e37









Content Managed by ContentSafe.co