The Great Pushback – Countering the Great Reset!

Pastor Shahram Hadian is the founder of the Truth in Love Ministry, and is a sought-after speaker who travels around North America addressing critical issues facing us as believers and as Americans.Show more
A Christian pastor and former Muslim, Shahram was born in Iran, came to America to escape an oppressive Islamic regime and had a powerful conversion to Christianity in 1999. Shahram's unique background includes experience as a pastor, police officer, teacher, coach, and servant leader in his community. He was a candidate for the governor of WA State in 2012.
In the past several years, he has spoken to hundreds of groups around North America, including legislators, law enforcement, civic groups, churches, and concerned citizens. He frequently advises legislators and law enforcement around the country on matters of national security and defending the Constitution and rule of law.
***************
Links for this episode:
Truth In Love Ministry
www.tilministry.com
Twitter: @shahramhadian
Rumble: rumble.com/user/shahramhadian
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shahramhadian
The Great Pushback https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/huzbedy243skoczemep0i/2-Great-Pushback-Modified.pptx?dl=0&rlkey=0wmergxyn67lhoo0xk3ea9amk
Rockefeller funding of Christian Seminaries: https://digitalexhibits.auctr.edu/exhibits/show/itc_history/key/rockefeller
FEMA training pastors: https://johnmacarthur.forumchitchat.com/post/fema-recruiting-pastors-to-prepare-for-martial-law-11112909
COVID relief: https://ministrywatch.com/churches-and-religious-non-profits-received-6-10-billion-in-covid-relief-funds/
Do You Act Before Knowing The Truth? 4 Minute Movie Took 30 Minutes To Make & Won An Oscar https://rumble.com/v2bgwx0-do-you-act-before-knowing-the-truth-4-minute-movie-took-30-minutes-to-make-.html
******************
To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home
https://www.graceschara.com/
To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe
Show less
CSID: 9d0381e4ae3b9e37
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.