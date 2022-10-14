Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Spiritual Framework of Nehemiah Strong | John Dyslin & Dr. David White 9/16/22
19 views
channel image
Nehemiah Project
Published a month ago |

John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, spoke with Dr. David White of The Gathering Church in Moravian Falls, NC. Here they discuss John's book and elaborate on how Scripture informs us of God's intentions for His people: To stand up and fight back against the evil forces of darkness!


John's website: https://johndyslin.com/

Dr. White's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn2AFpeYLU8SX_BMjQMW3KA

Keywords
godeviljesusspiritual warfarejohn dyslinnehemiah strong

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket