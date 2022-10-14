The Spiritual Framework of Nehemiah Strong | John Dyslin & Dr. David White 9/16/22

John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, spoke with Dr. David White of The Gathering Church in Moravian Falls, NC. Here they discuss John's book and elaborate on how Scripture informs us of God's intentions for His people: To stand up and fight back against the evil forces of darkness!





John's website: https://johndyslin.com/

Dr. White's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn2AFpeYLU8SX_BMjQMW3KA



