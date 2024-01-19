PERFECT LOVE #shorts

It is plainly stated that the condition of gaining eternal life is obedience to the commandments of God. {RH October 26, 1897, par. 4}

The Lord expects no less of the soul now than He expected of man in Paradise, perfect obedience, unblemished righteousness. {COL 391.2}

True sanctification means perfect love, perfect obedience, perfect conformity to the will of God. We are to be sanctified to God through obedience to the truth. {AA 565.1}

God teaches that we should assemble in His house to cultivate the attributes of perfect love. This will fit the dwellers of earth for the mansions that Christ has gone to prepare for all who love Him. There they will assemble in the sanctuary from Sabbath to Sabbath, from one new moon to another, to unite in loftiest strains of song, in praise and thanksgiving to Him who sits upon the throne, and to the Lamb for ever and ever. {CCh 241.3}



