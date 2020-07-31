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OHIO BANS HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE?
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1844 views • July 31, 2020
OHIO BANS HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE?
As the war over HCQ and its effectiveness on COVID rages in America, states begin to threaten the doctor-patient relationship. This week the State of Ohio’s Board of Pharmacy banned the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, but 24 hours later, after major push back from both the governor and the public, they changed their tune.
#HCQ #COVID19 #Health #Doctor #Ohio
As the war over HCQ and its effectiveness on COVID rages in America, states begin to threaten the doctor-patient relationship. This week the State of Ohio’s Board of Pharmacy banned the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, but 24 hours later, after major push back from both the governor and the public, they changed their tune.
#HCQ #COVID19 #Health #Doctor #Ohio
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