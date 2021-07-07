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Bitter Anointing don't buy, don't drink the Wormwood
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122 views • July 07, 2021
In Revelation, twice the Lord revealed that we can come to
the waters freely. The word ``dorean'' used in the original
text means gratuitously or freely.
Rv:21:6: And he said unto me, It is done. I am Alpha and
Omega, the beginning and the end. I will give unto him that
is ATHIRST of the fountain of the water of life FREELY.
Rv:22:17: And the Spirit and the bride say, Come. And let
him that heareth say, Come. And let him that is ATHIRST
come. And whosoever will, let him take the water of life FREELY.
Bible readers will associate these verses with the words spoken by Jesus when he symbolically called the Holy Spirit, rivers of living waters.
Jn:7:37: In the last day, that great day of the feast, Jesus
stood and cried, saying, If any man THIRST, let him come unto
me, and DRINK.
38: He that believeth on me, as the scripture hath said, out of his belly shall flow RIVERS OF LIVING WATER.
39: (BUT THIS SPAKE HE OF THE SPIRIT, which they that believe on him should receive: for the HOLY GHOST was not yet given; because that Jesus was not yet glorified.)
In Revelation and as well in the Gospel of John
those who have a spiritual thirst are invited by the Lord to
come and drink of the Water of life for free. In Isaiah 55 the
same invitation is also sent out and as in the book of Revelation it is specified that every one can come without money and receive the spiritual Beverage.
Isaiah 55:1: Ho, every one that THIRSTETH, come ye to
THE WATERS, and he that hath NO MONEY; come ye, buy, and eat; yea, come, buy wine and milk WITHOUT MONEY and without price.
2: Wherefore do ye spend money for that which is not bread?
and your labour for that which satisfieth not? hearken diligently unto me, and eat ye that which is good, and let your soul delight itself in fatness.
We need to take heed to the warning of the prophet Isaiah, we
should not spend money on what is not bread and cannot satisfy. Freely the righteous shall partake of the goodness of the Lord but the sons of disobedience shall labor in vain inheriting darkness and shame.
Psalms 36: 8: THEY SHALL BE ABUNDANTLY SATISFIED with the
fatness of thy house; and thou shalt make them DRINK OF THE
RIVER OF THY PLEASURES.
9. For with thee is THE FOUNTAIN OF LIFE: IN THY LIGHT SHALL
WE SEE LIGHT.
Just like the possessed Jewish religious Leaders of the time
of Jesus were making a lot of money out of the Temple and
had made it a den of thieves, in our time we have Moguls of
the false Gospel building colossal financial Empires fleecing
the sheep and marking them with the Anointing from the
lowest hell.
Many believers need to diligently seek the Lord and discern that they should not buy the bitter waters from the businessmen of the false Gospel. This is bitter Anointing. The parable of the ten virgins is accurately depicting the situation that prevailed during the time of Jesus and also in our time.
The wise virgins told the foolish ones to go to them that sell, and buy Oil for their lamps. In the Bible the word Oil symbolizes spirit, this explains why the popular word anointing is equally used for the word spirit. The buying and selling of oil mentioned in the parable of the virgins cannot be understood without taking into consideration the message conveyed by all the verses quoted above: the Holy Spirit is a free gift from God and cannot be purchased with money.
To better comprehend the characteristics of this Oil the foolish virgins went to buy, let us read some key verses that clearly explain why their Lamps could not shine.
Mt:25:8: And the foolish said unto the wise, Give us of your
oil; for our lamps are gone out.
Job 18: 5: Yea, the light of the wicked shall be put out, and THE SPARK OF HIS FIRE SHALL NOT SHINE.
6: THE LIGHT SHALL BE DARK IN HIS TABERNACLE, and HIS CANDLE shall be put out with him.
Rv:18: 23: and THE LIGHT OF A LAMP SHALL SHINE NO MORE AT ALL IN THEE; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy MERCHANTS were the princes of the earth; for with thy sorcery were all the nations deceived.
The religious leaders of the time of Jesus exploited the poor and the widows. They had Christ's blood and of his disciples on their hands. They were filled with the spirit of the Devil. Their anointing and as well as the Anointing of the Merchants of the false Gospel of Today, cannot produce light at all. What they are deceptively calling light is actually darkness.
Acts:20:18: And when Simon saw that through laying on of the
apostles' hands the Holy Ghost was given, HE OFFERED THEM MONEY,
Acts:8:20: But Peter said unto him, Thy money perish with thee, because thou hast thought that the gift of God may be purchased with money.
Revelation 13:17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
Many men died of the waters because they were made bitter:
https://www.brighteon.com/470d1285-bd00-48af-a555-13b6984a027f
the waters freely. The word ``dorean'' used in the original
text means gratuitously or freely.
Rv:21:6: And he said unto me, It is done. I am Alpha and
Omega, the beginning and the end. I will give unto him that
is ATHIRST of the fountain of the water of life FREELY.
Rv:22:17: And the Spirit and the bride say, Come. And let
him that heareth say, Come. And let him that is ATHIRST
come. And whosoever will, let him take the water of life FREELY.
Bible readers will associate these verses with the words spoken by Jesus when he symbolically called the Holy Spirit, rivers of living waters.
Jn:7:37: In the last day, that great day of the feast, Jesus
stood and cried, saying, If any man THIRST, let him come unto
me, and DRINK.
38: He that believeth on me, as the scripture hath said, out of his belly shall flow RIVERS OF LIVING WATER.
39: (BUT THIS SPAKE HE OF THE SPIRIT, which they that believe on him should receive: for the HOLY GHOST was not yet given; because that Jesus was not yet glorified.)
In Revelation and as well in the Gospel of John
those who have a spiritual thirst are invited by the Lord to
come and drink of the Water of life for free. In Isaiah 55 the
same invitation is also sent out and as in the book of Revelation it is specified that every one can come without money and receive the spiritual Beverage.
Isaiah 55:1: Ho, every one that THIRSTETH, come ye to
THE WATERS, and he that hath NO MONEY; come ye, buy, and eat; yea, come, buy wine and milk WITHOUT MONEY and without price.
2: Wherefore do ye spend money for that which is not bread?
and your labour for that which satisfieth not? hearken diligently unto me, and eat ye that which is good, and let your soul delight itself in fatness.
We need to take heed to the warning of the prophet Isaiah, we
should not spend money on what is not bread and cannot satisfy. Freely the righteous shall partake of the goodness of the Lord but the sons of disobedience shall labor in vain inheriting darkness and shame.
Psalms 36: 8: THEY SHALL BE ABUNDANTLY SATISFIED with the
fatness of thy house; and thou shalt make them DRINK OF THE
RIVER OF THY PLEASURES.
9. For with thee is THE FOUNTAIN OF LIFE: IN THY LIGHT SHALL
WE SEE LIGHT.
Just like the possessed Jewish religious Leaders of the time
of Jesus were making a lot of money out of the Temple and
had made it a den of thieves, in our time we have Moguls of
the false Gospel building colossal financial Empires fleecing
the sheep and marking them with the Anointing from the
lowest hell.
Many believers need to diligently seek the Lord and discern that they should not buy the bitter waters from the businessmen of the false Gospel. This is bitter Anointing. The parable of the ten virgins is accurately depicting the situation that prevailed during the time of Jesus and also in our time.
The wise virgins told the foolish ones to go to them that sell, and buy Oil for their lamps. In the Bible the word Oil symbolizes spirit, this explains why the popular word anointing is equally used for the word spirit. The buying and selling of oil mentioned in the parable of the virgins cannot be understood without taking into consideration the message conveyed by all the verses quoted above: the Holy Spirit is a free gift from God and cannot be purchased with money.
To better comprehend the characteristics of this Oil the foolish virgins went to buy, let us read some key verses that clearly explain why their Lamps could not shine.
Mt:25:8: And the foolish said unto the wise, Give us of your
oil; for our lamps are gone out.
Job 18: 5: Yea, the light of the wicked shall be put out, and THE SPARK OF HIS FIRE SHALL NOT SHINE.
6: THE LIGHT SHALL BE DARK IN HIS TABERNACLE, and HIS CANDLE shall be put out with him.
Rv:18: 23: and THE LIGHT OF A LAMP SHALL SHINE NO MORE AT ALL IN THEE; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy MERCHANTS were the princes of the earth; for with thy sorcery were all the nations deceived.
The religious leaders of the time of Jesus exploited the poor and the widows. They had Christ's blood and of his disciples on their hands. They were filled with the spirit of the Devil. Their anointing and as well as the Anointing of the Merchants of the false Gospel of Today, cannot produce light at all. What they are deceptively calling light is actually darkness.
Acts:20:18: And when Simon saw that through laying on of the
apostles' hands the Holy Ghost was given, HE OFFERED THEM MONEY,
Acts:8:20: But Peter said unto him, Thy money perish with thee, because thou hast thought that the gift of God may be purchased with money.
Revelation 13:17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
Many men died of the waters because they were made bitter:
https://www.brighteon.com/470d1285-bd00-48af-a555-13b6984a027f
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