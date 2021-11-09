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The Agenda For World Domination Is Real
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11 views • November 09, 2021
Of late people wonder if "someone" is trying to take over the world using the COVID 19 scam as a tool to do so. Tom DeWeese has for many years been investigating and outing those who want to overthrow our Constitutional Republic and submerge us in the muddy waters of "World Government".
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