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The Highwire Episode 223, 7-8-2021: The Fauci Files
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200 views • July 11, 2021
1st half, the Jaxon Report lays the kibosh on Fauci & company.
2nd half, Dr. Judy Mikovitz, in one of her most clear interviews, ices the Fauci cake.
This premiered Thursday, July 8. Today, July 10, I suspect many have already seen it... but if you haven't, please invest the time.
2nd half, Dr. Judy Mikovitz, in one of her most clear interviews, ices the Fauci cake.
This premiered Thursday, July 8. Today, July 10, I suspect many have already seen it... but if you haven't, please invest the time.
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