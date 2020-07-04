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Special Interview: Drew Graffia “Warrior Priest Mindset”
Zach Drew Show
Zach Drew Show
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15 views • July 04, 2020
With all of the chaos taking place around the world, it is now more important than ever that we have the ‘Warrior Priest Mindset!’

On tonight’s special program we interview Drew Graffia who is a former Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament knight, avid researcher, host of “The Radical Christian” on the Daily Renegade platform, and author.

We will be going over some of the specifics of his BRAND NEW book called, “The Warrior- Priest Mindset.”

The Warrior-Priest Mindset is a practical approach to living as a Knight of Yahweh in these last days. It talks about having a balance in our lives between the lion side and the lamb side, the warrior side, and the priest side. The book also addresses what happens when we go too deep into one of these sides and what counterfeits we need to look out for.
The whole book has a medieval feel to it with medieval tales and poems that intro every chapter.

This book will bless your socks off! Purchase your copy of The Warrior Priest Mindset here. https://amzn.to/2woO1pQ

**********
Follow the Zach Drew show at ZachDrewShow.com

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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