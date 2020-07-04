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Special Interview: Drew Graffia “Warrior Priest Mindset”
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15 views • July 04, 2020
With all of the chaos taking place around the world, it is now more important than ever that we have the ‘Warrior Priest Mindset!’
On tonight’s special program we interview Drew Graffia who is a former Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament knight, avid researcher, host of “The Radical Christian” on the Daily Renegade platform, and author.
We will be going over some of the specifics of his BRAND NEW book called, “The Warrior- Priest Mindset.”
The Warrior-Priest Mindset is a practical approach to living as a Knight of Yahweh in these last days. It talks about having a balance in our lives between the lion side and the lamb side, the warrior side, and the priest side. The book also addresses what happens when we go too deep into one of these sides and what counterfeits we need to look out for.
The whole book has a medieval feel to it with medieval tales and poems that intro every chapter.
This book will bless your socks off! Purchase your copy of The Warrior Priest Mindset here. https://amzn.to/2woO1pQ
**********
Follow the Zach Drew show at ZachDrewShow.com
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
On tonight’s special program we interview Drew Graffia who is a former Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament knight, avid researcher, host of “The Radical Christian” on the Daily Renegade platform, and author.
We will be going over some of the specifics of his BRAND NEW book called, “The Warrior- Priest Mindset.”
The Warrior-Priest Mindset is a practical approach to living as a Knight of Yahweh in these last days. It talks about having a balance in our lives between the lion side and the lamb side, the warrior side, and the priest side. The book also addresses what happens when we go too deep into one of these sides and what counterfeits we need to look out for.
The whole book has a medieval feel to it with medieval tales and poems that intro every chapter.
This book will bless your socks off! Purchase your copy of The Warrior Priest Mindset here. https://amzn.to/2woO1pQ
**********
Follow the Zach Drew show at ZachDrewShow.com
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
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