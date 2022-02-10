Freedom Convoy NEWS ALERT! Nova Buses for Ottawa Police Services Feb.10, 05:00 & 14:30 -Not Verified

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Please be advised that six (6) operators are required to drive NOVA buses for Ottawa Police Services transportation and offer Transit support on Thursday February 10, 2022. (Not Verified)
(6) Buses - Pick up the bus from St Laurent garage. Make your way to the 1st OPS pick up location and follow Transit supervisor instructions on location.