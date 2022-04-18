Loss of Rule of Law, DoJ is Out Of Control

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Solari Report Money & Markets with John Titus and Catherine Austin Fitts April 14, 2022
Subscriber Only Content
Each week Catherine & John discuss the latest headlines and give their best analysis to what is really going on.
1.5 hr discussion on all the latest on Russia, Ukraine, US, Finance, Geopolitics and more
Click to Watch the Full Report:
https://home.solari.com/coming-thursday-money-markets-report-april-14-2022/
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