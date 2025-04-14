BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Natural Remedies To Treat Arthritis & Joint Pain Using Cabbage. Bible Remedy Using Figs On Boils
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
126 views • 2 weeks ago

Arthritis and joint pain can be treated with natural remedies using cabbage. Boils can be treated with a home remedy using figs. Knee pain and back pain can also be treated with simple home remedies. Watch the video by David House of Saving Health Ministries to learn about God's simple methods for healing.


Cut a fresh fig in half & put the inner portion of the fig on the boil


Isaiah 38:21 For Isaiah had said, Let them take a lump of figs, and lay it for a plaister upon the boil, and he shall recover.


#Athrities

#Boils

#NaturalRemedies

#HomeRemedies

#NaturalRemedy

#HomeRemedy

#Figs

#Cabbage


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

naturalremediescabbageback painknee painjoint painfigsboilshomeremediesnaturalremedynatural remedy for joint painnatural remedy for back painnatural remedy for knee painathritieshomeremedyhome remedy for joint painhome remedy for back painhome remedy for knee painnatural remedies using figsnatural remedies using cabbage
