Weaponizing, growing pro-tumor substances to put in vaccines

Mike Adams: Only frankly since COVID have many Americans become aware that their government agencies have been weaponized against them, if not weaponized against humanity. And it's not just FDA and CDC, but it's NIH. You know, the NIH, I think, is sort of the Grandmaster of a lot of this weaponization and the NIAID, of course, under Fauci. Take us back to where this began, and how long in your view, you just mentioned the 1970s. But there are things that even happened before that. I was seeing stories of the science advisor during the Richard Nixon administration talking about spiking food exports, with depopulation chemicals, so that we can make sure that fewer African children are born.

Dr Judy Mikovits: Well, again, it goes back even to the 40s. In the foreword of this book “Plague”, it's Hilary Johnson. This foreword is called: "A Disease Able to Affect the Economy of Nations." She wrote this book "Osler's Web" "Inside the Labyrinth of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome." It's the entirety of HHS, and it's how they did Bayh-Dole Act in 1980. But Hillary in this book, she met me in May of 2009, right after we submitted our paper to the journal Science that showed that using animal retroviruses, that's the inconvenient truth!

Mike Adams: The story that you're outlining here, this is just jaw dropping to those who aren't familiar with it before. You're saying that almost Soviet Union style you were arrested because of the science because of the knowledge that you had. And I think what you're saying is that the entire medical industrial complex, they had the cures, they could have cured cancer, they could have cured AIDS. They knew how to do it, they withheld that from the public and instead they weaponized it to grow pro-tumor substances to be put into the vaccines to inject people, to cause cancer, to cause AIDS, to cause mass death!

