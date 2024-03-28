Create New Account
David Dees Was Right
The Prisoner
David Dees was and remains, without question, the most brilliant, revolutionary Political Artist of our times. David redefined the entire genre and created his own unprecedented and singular platform of political expression and social commentary. I cannot imagine anyone capturing or duplicating his overwhelming use of imagery and color to make such enormous, sometimes frightening, often witty and always powerful statements. Many of his images instantly knock the observer into a heightened state of clarity and realization of what is being done to all of us by the deep state and World Matrix of Zionist, communist, socialist globalization.

Tribute By Jeff Rense

https://www.renseradio.com/ddees-tribute/

The David Dees Collection

https://archive.org/details/david-dees-collection

Sourced with thanks to SGT Report

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sgt-report/

Mirrored - MediaGiant

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

