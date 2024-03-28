David Dees Was Right

David Dees was and remains, without question, the most brilliant, revolutionary Political Artist of our times. David redefined the entire genre and created his own unprecedented and singular platform of political expression and social commentary. I cannot imagine anyone capturing or duplicating his overwhelming use of imagery and color to make such enormous, sometimes frightening, often witty and always powerful statements. Many of his images instantly knock the observer into a heightened state of clarity and realization of what is being done to all of us by the deep state and World Matrix of Zionist, communist, socialist globalization.
Tribute By Jeff Rense
https://www.renseradio.com/ddees-tribute/
The David Dees Collection
https://archive.org/details/david-dees-collection
Sourced with thanks to SGT Report
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sgt-report/
Mirrored - MediaGiant
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
