© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Barry Remembers [E;R Re-Upload]
Follow
0
Share
Report
72 views • October 16, 2021
Original Upload Date: Nov 4, 2016
Original Description:
"Obama had yet another teleprompter gaffe. My time to shine, baby."
This video is being uploaded for archival purposes.
Original Video Link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EGMyDGEy2OU
Channel link:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4BZtFgtCuHUt0p8J-XENiA
Original Description:
"Obama had yet another teleprompter gaffe. My time to shine, baby."
This video is being uploaded for archival purposes.
Original Video Link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EGMyDGEy2OU
Channel link:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4BZtFgtCuHUt0p8J-XENiA
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.