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MOCKING THE PUBLIC !!! AND SPEAKING THE TRUTH SAME TIME
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200 views • November 15, 2021
MOCKING THE PUBLIC !!! AND SPEAKING THE TRUTH SAME TIME A terrifying coalition of big business and big tech are so confidant and brazen they are promising the public “you will own nothing, and you will be happy” in an advertising campaign for a global reset, according to Sky News host Rowan Dean. - THEY MAKING A MOCKERY OUT OF YOU !!!
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