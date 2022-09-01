ALEX JONES [FULL] Thursday 9/1/22 • RED ALERT! Globalist Deep State Prepping US for MASSIVE False Flag Attacks

RED ALERT! GLOBALIST DEEP STATE PREPPING US FOR MASSIVE FALSE FLAG ATTACKS AS PRETEXT FOR MARTIAL LAW, PERMANENT ONE-PARTY DICTATORSHIPBiden is OPENLY admitting he wants to use America’s military against the people while Democrats are accusing Republicans of preparing for terror with NO EVIDENCE. It’s clear they know there is a political realignment against them and they are desperate to stop it at ALL COSTS!

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