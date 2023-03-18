Create New Account
A Forgotten Prophecy of Darkness 3ABN Worship Hour
PatchSDA
Published Yesterday |

In this sermon produced by 3ABN, John Dinzey will share from the Bible a sermon about Isaiah chapter 60. A forgotten prophecy about darkness covering the earth and its people. Learn how to let God's light shine through you onto this darkness to show a dying world their need for a Savior.


WHO23005


