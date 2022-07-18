Wake Up! Even The Masks Made You Sick!

Maybe the establishment doesn't know it due to their narcissism and the symbiotic CDC-FDA-Pfizer cash cow they are shooting into their veins. But no matter how many bots try to prop it up on Twitter, the world isn't buying the vaccine lockdown Great Reset prison planet lie anymore.

The Johns Hopkins Pandemic study showed that the lockdowns did more harm than good. Hundreds of people under 40 are going into cardiac arrest and suffering from Sudden Adult death syndrome. Celebrities are dying. Countless vaccine injuries and deaths are all over twitter. Blood Clot gaslighting is coming out of the woodwork.Still birth numbers are skyrocketing.Male fertility is plummeting.While the ineffective vaccines themselves can’t compete with Natural immunity.And recently a Swedish study revealed what had been relegated to conspiracy theory to be horribly true.

To add to the massive violation of the Nuremberg code. The masks not only never worked. But research is now showing not only that masks don't protect you but may actually make you sick, the rationale behind their widespread mandated usage must be questioned. Using CDC data, researchers with the University of Louisville calculated total COVID-19 case growth and mask use for the U.S. No significant differences were found in case growth between mandate and non-mandate states during periods of low or high transmission.

"The widespread use of masks did not reduce COVID-19 transmission in Europe, and a moderate positive correlation was found between mask usage and deaths in Western Europe An update to a CDC study on school mask mandates, using nearly six times more data, found no significant relationship between mask mandates in U.S. schools and COVID-19 case rates In Kansas, counties with a mask mandate had significantly higher COVID-19 case fatality rates than counties without a mask mandate One way masks cause harm may be the “Foegen effect” — the idea that deep re-inhalation of droplets and virions caught on facemasks might make COVID-19 infection more likely or more severe. In fact Dr. Shanna Swan, a professor of Environmental Medicine & Public Health at Mount Sinai Health System, has warned in a new book that phthalates, a chemical commonly used in the manufacturing of plastics, can shrink penises and decrease male fertility."

Fauci and company need to prepare for the inevitable repercussions they cannot escape. Everyone knows or will soon know that the entire pandemic response has been a blatant ruse that created 500 new billionaires, crippled our economy, exponentially killed and injured millions and decimated our educational system. By design the first battle in a war on modern civilization that has only just begun.

https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2022/07/12/do-masks-make-you-sick.aspx?ui=2a6a8399d18b111e03df20a058991cf742e4e24eabf4ffbc0bc59a64c49cc8d3&sd=20210806&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1ReadMore&cid=20220712_HL2&mid=DM1211488&rid=1546048481