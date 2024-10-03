⚡️Khokhols tried to attack Kursk Nuclear Power Plant

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Khokhols (Ukrainians) tried to attack Kursk Nuclear Power Plant.
⚡️Russian air defence shot down 4 missiles.
❗️Kursk NPP is operating in normal mode, radiation levels are normal — station message
Ukrainians attempted to attack the Kursk NPP. According to preliminary information, the missile was shot down by air defense in the area of 5 km from the station.
The NPP is currently operating as usual.
Adding more about this:
More details about the attempted attack on the Kursk NPP, from the governor:
In the Kurchatov area, a Ukrainian aircraft-type UAV was suppressed by electronic warfare means.
As a result of its fall, explosions occurred in an outbuilding that had nothing to do with the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant"