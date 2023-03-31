Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Two Nashville Cops Who Eliminated the Transgender Child Killer Expose the NWO Hidden Agenda
358 views
channel image
Global Agenda
Published 18 hours ago |

I have been using Gematria in my videos for several years now and what I discovered in this video (without being a spoier alert) is absolutely off the wall and further shows me how the Demonic entities running our very existence are pure evil. I truly believe that there is a great Artificial Intelligence running this planet and everything has been planned and staged for many many years as my next video will be looking at William Cooper and his predictions for the future.


I had taken the past six month's off from publishing videos, but this Nashville Shooting Hoax has brought me back into the fold and I can't believe that they fed us this big pile of Transgender Agenda poop.


#Transgender #GunControl #Nashville


Video credit:


Covenant School Active Shooter Case--MNPD Body Camera Footage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ue2tZa4hT0c


Please follow Mark @GlobalAgenda on all my Social Media accounts.


Paypal Donations are always appreciated:

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GlobalAgenda


PayPal Email: [email protected]


Contact me via email: [email protected]


My Video Sharing Channel Links:


A Dose of Canadian Truth

YouTube Channel

https://www.youtube.com/c/ADoseofCanadianTruth


Global Agenda on BitChute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/f6yPlESAuroU/


Global Agenda on Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/GlobalAgenda


Global Agenda on Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda


Global Agenda on Odysee

https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda


My Social Media Links:


Global Agenda (@BD007Marky) on Twitter

https://twitter.com/BD007Marky


Global Agenda on Locals

https://locals.com/member/GlobalAgenda


Global Agenda on Flote

https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda


Global Agenda on Gab

https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda


Keywords
transgenderguncontrolnashvilleshooting

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket