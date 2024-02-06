Create New Account
Three Black Females Call 911 - Black History Month's Blacks Making History
Black History Month's Blacks Making History. Three blact females from Albany New York made blact history when they called 911 and made false claims that White people were calling them naughty names and attacking them. Turns out, blacts, reported another fake crime, and they were actually the ones who were guilty of attacking the White people they falsely accused. Now the blacts are facing criminal charges for the crimes that they tried, and failed, to accuse the whites of committing.

current eventsnewsheadlines

