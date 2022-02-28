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SSP-14, Official "Alien" Disclosure briefings // SECRET SPACE PROGRAM
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815 views • February 28, 2022
This video provides eight official Secret Space Program Disclosure briefings from Corey Goode. We have not alterred or edited these but have left them in original form. The "BALANCE" to this info is to realize that the "Aliens", ET's, Draco's, and all the other species are simply residuals from the WAR IN HEAVEN of Revelation 12. These groups are breaking away from Lucifer and wanting to unite against the "CABAL" (Lucifer - AI). This is their perspective... Professor Truth
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