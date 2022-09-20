The Bible Teaches a Pre-Tribulation Rapture

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Robert Breaker discusses all three versions of the Rapture and why two of the are wrong. He goes by the Bible which teaches a Pre-Tribulation Rapture. He has seen so many that don't even believe that there is a Rapture. He addresses the Bible edited by Darby and what happened before Darby. He talks about dispensation that turns people off. He is a KJV only guy. The new Bible versions are confusing to people. He addresses what Jesus said and refers Scriptures that prove his case. mirrored