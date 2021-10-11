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Autumn in Wyoming 1
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153 views • October 11, 2021
This video features a collection of my photographs of scenery off Highway 230 in Albany County, Wyoming. The autumn foliage was spectacular during a short daytrip that I took in late September of this year. I traveled past Woods Landing through the Medicine Bow National Forest. The aspen were golden in their splendor. It reminds us of the unique places in America that we should cherish and protect.
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