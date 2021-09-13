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Kate Sugak interviews Andrew Kaufman
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124 views • September 13, 2021
@katie.su, September 2, 2021
Dear friends, I am happy to inform you that I had a long-awaited conversation with the legendary Andrew Kaufman. Andrew Kaufman is an American medical doctor and researcher who has done a tremendous job to open the eyes of hundreds thousands of people around the world to the truth about viruses and the falsehood of the germ theory of disease.
Topics we discussed:
Andrew’s story, how he began to notice that there is something was wrong with what he was taught in medical school about diseases and infection. How did he come to understanding that the germ theory of disease, which is the base of modern medicine is wrong, and viruses do not exist at all?
Then we talked in more detail about the germ theory and why microbes do not cause disease. What causes disease in humans and what we mistake for contagion.
We also discussed the epidemiological study in which Andrew took part, the purpose of which was to understand whether people vaccinated against Covid-19 are dangerous for the unvaccinated or not, as well as Andrew's point of view on why the "pandemic" was arranged and what way out from this he sees.
Andrew’s website: https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/
Kate’s IG: https://www.instagram.com/kattie.su/
Telegram: https://t.me/germtheoryisahoax
Dear friends, I am happy to inform you that I had a long-awaited conversation with the legendary Andrew Kaufman. Andrew Kaufman is an American medical doctor and researcher who has done a tremendous job to open the eyes of hundreds thousands of people around the world to the truth about viruses and the falsehood of the germ theory of disease.
Topics we discussed:
Andrew’s story, how he began to notice that there is something was wrong with what he was taught in medical school about diseases and infection. How did he come to understanding that the germ theory of disease, which is the base of modern medicine is wrong, and viruses do not exist at all?
Then we talked in more detail about the germ theory and why microbes do not cause disease. What causes disease in humans and what we mistake for contagion.
We also discussed the epidemiological study in which Andrew took part, the purpose of which was to understand whether people vaccinated against Covid-19 are dangerous for the unvaccinated or not, as well as Andrew's point of view on why the "pandemic" was arranged and what way out from this he sees.
Andrew’s website: https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/
Kate’s IG: https://www.instagram.com/kattie.su/
Telegram: https://t.me/germtheoryisahoax
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