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Candace Owens on Circumcision
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92 views • January 29, 2022
When it’s inflicted upon females, the 'civilized world' calls it genital mutilation and child abuse. But for males, the medical procedure known as circumcision is still widely performed and accepted (at least in the U.S.), even though science shows that snipping a newborn child’s foreskin can cause permanent brain damage, particularly in the areas of the brain associated with reasoning, perception and emotions.
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