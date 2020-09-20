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The next FBI Director? Sidney Powell reacts
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41 views • September 20, 2020
As it was reported by Newsmax TV's Emerald Robinson that the White House has a 'short-list' of candidates to possibly replace Christopher Wray as FBI Director, Sidney Powell's name was mentioned, and Powell joined John Bachman Now shortly after to give her thoughts on the news and comment on the possibility of assuming the role.
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